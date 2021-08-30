United jets with engines involved in Denver incident may not fly until next year

(Reuters) – Dozens of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:) Inc jets like the one with engines that lost an engine cover over Colorado in February may not fly until early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/united-jets-with-engines-in-denver-incident-may-not-fly-until-next-year-11630315801?mod=latest_headlines, citing people briefed on the matter.

The United Airlines 777-200 flight that suffered an engine failure was heading to Honolulu. The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport soon after takeoff.

