United jets with engines involved in Denver incident may not fly until next year

(Reuters) – Dozens of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:) Inc jets like the one with engines that lost an engine cover over Colorado in February may not fly until early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/united-jets-with-engines-in-denver-incident-may-not-fly-until-next-year-11630315801?mod=latest_headlines, citing people briefed on the matter.
The United Airlines 777-200 flight that suffered an engine failure was heading to Honolulu. The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport soon after takeoff.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.