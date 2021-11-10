United Citizens Organization launches as a blockchain initiative at COP26 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Speaking at a COP26 press conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday, a panoply of experts from the tech-environmental sector spoke to global citizens across the world about improving coordination and support for climate action with blockchain technology.

The GloCha United Citizens Organization (UCO) for Action for Climate Empowerment has been launched at COP26 as a blockchain-based quasi-international organization located in Klagenfurt, Austria. It will now seek to utilize blockchain technology to advance climate change objectives in alignment with the United Nation’s (U.N.’s) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Panel representatives of United Citizens Organization at COP26