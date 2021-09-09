United Airlines warns Delta variant to hit revenue, capacity By Reuters

(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:) Inc warned on Thursday its third-quarter revenue and capacity would take a hit from weaker travel demand due to a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant.
United expects revenue to fall 33% compared to the same period in 2019 and capacity to decline at least 28%, more than the 26% fall forecast earlier.
The airline expects to post an adjusted pre-tax loss in the third quarter while it had previously forecast adjusted pre-tax income of $82 million.
United said it could incur adjusted pre-tax loss in the fourth quarter as well, if the demand slowdown continued.
