United Airlines Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. United Airlines Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

United Airlines Holdings announced earnings per share of $-1.02 on revenue of $7.75B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-1.51 on revenue of $7.56B.

United Airlines Holdings shares are up 6.87% from the beginning of the year, still down 27.42% from its 52 week high of $63.68 set on March 18. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 17.39% from the start of the year.

United Airlines Holdings shares gained 1.41% in after-hours trade following the report.

United Airlines Holdings follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

United Airlines Holdings’s report follows an earnings beat by Canadian National Railway on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.52 on revenue of $3.59B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.41 on revenue of $3.51B.

FedEx had missed expectations on September 21 with first quarter EPS of $4.37 on revenue of $22B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.88 on revenue of $21.93B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar