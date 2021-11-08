United Airlines aims to find non-customer facing roles for workers exempted from vaccine mandate

Article content

CHICAGO — United Airlines on Monday said it is working to identify “non-customer facing” roles for employees exempted from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The comments came after a U.S. federal judge ruled the company can impose the mandate on its employees that provides only unpaid leave for workers who are exempted for medical or religious reasons.

United has provided around 2,000 exemptions for religious and medical reasons. If exempted employees decline a non-customer facing role, they will be placed on leave, the carrier said. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Chris Reese)