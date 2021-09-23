Unit of SMCP’s majority shareholder fails to redeem bonds By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An employee arranges a clothing display inside a Sandro luxury clothing store, operated by SMCP Group, in Paris, France, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) – French fashion company SMCP, whose brands include Sandro and Maje, said on Thursday that European TopSoho – a unit of its majority shareholder – had failed to redeem 250 million euros ($293 million) of bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares.

“European TopSoho has until September 30 (inclusive) to remedy this default”, said SMCP in a statement.

“To SMCP’s knowledge, the shares underlying the bonds and pledged in this context represent 37% of the share capital of SMCP,” it added.

SMCP said the situation did not call into question its own funding and operations, and SMCP shares were up 5.6% by 0855 GMT.

Shandong Ruyi holds 53% of the share capital of SMCP, and European TopSoho is one of its units. Neither company immediately responded to emailed requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8530 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR