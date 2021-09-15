Uniswap (UNI) price jumps by 15% in DeFi, cryptocurrency market rebounds By Cointelegraph

Uniswap (UNI) was among the best performers among the top cryptocurrency tokens by market capitalization in the previous 24 hours, logging better gains than other top cryptocurrencies, namely (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB).
On Wednesday, the UNI/USD exchange rate jumped 13.26% to hit a seven-day high of $25.68. Traders continued to bid higher on the pair entering Wednesday, pushing its value higher to $26.07 at one point, up more than 15% from the previous session’s open of $22.66.
