Uniserve Reports Results For Quarter Ended August 31, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. Revenues for Q1 FY2022 were $1,801K as compared to $1,885K for Q1 of the prior fiscal year. The first quarter fiscal 2022 Operating Profit was $160K compared to an Operating Loss of $228K for Q1 in the prior fiscal year. Net Income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $129K as compared to a Net Loss of $260K for Q1 of the prior fiscal year.

Article content

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com .