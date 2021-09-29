Uniserve reports results for fiscal year ended May 31, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce its annual fiscal 2021 financial results. Revenues for fiscal 2021 were $8,064K as compared to $12,359K for the prior fiscal year. The annual fiscal 2021 Operating Profit was $360K compared to an Operating Loss of $1,632K for the prior fiscal year. Net Income for fiscal 2021 was $140K as compared to Net Loss of $3,496K for the prior fiscal year. Included in the prior year Net Loss were impairment charges totaling $1,772K. During the year Uniserve focused on reducing operational costs and improving processes across the organization.

