Uniserve Announces Restructured Debt And Anticipated Closing Of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS) (the “Company”) wishes to announce it has amended the terms of its $570,000 Debenture (original principal amount of the Debenture). The amendment reduces the principal amount outstanding to $400,000, reduces the interest rate charged to 6%, with interest payable monthly, and extends the term for an additional two years. The Debenture can be converted into shares at $0.15 per share to the date of maturity. Read More