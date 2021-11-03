Unique Ertha Land NFTs Are Flying off the Shelves By CoinQuora

Unique Ertha Land NFTs Are Flying off the Shelves



The cryptocurrency market is at an all-time high and the NFT world is booming. Ertha is one of the hottest P2E (play to earn) gaming Metaverse projects and has already achieved incredible product-market fit, while still being in the private NFT sale round.

Erthaverse is a 3D virtual representation of a futuristic planet Earth with unique land plot NFTs divided into 350,000 — differing in resources and features. Landowners are joining a persistent, life-like simulation to build their homes, customize their environment, participate in politics, and earn real income by creating and driving the in-game economy.

More than 2,000 Hexs have already been sold to individual owners in the first few days of the private sale. Saudi Arabia in the Ertha world, representing an oil-rich country in the real Earth, has sold out in a few hours — demonstrating the tremendous hype around owning NFT land in Ertha.

The future income and opportunities are the main criteria when purchasing. Investors are acquiring massive plots of land — whole regions and even countries. The demand thus far has vastly exceeded expectations, as smart investors and gamers take advantage of the rare opportunity to acquire more valuable HEX NFT land plots at the lower prices of this first private sale round.

Ertha’s unique P2E and P2L (Play-to-Learn) combination stimulate the adrenaline receptors of future gamers and gets them thinking about upcoming strategies. The first in-game unions and clans are already signed and are eagerly anticipating taking part in this lucrative and rewarding metaverse — triggering the latecomers’ rush to snatch the most attractive HEX Land NFTs.

Ertha will encompass multiple detail-oriented features, making player decisions dynamically impactful in the metaverse.

Join the private NFT sale here.

