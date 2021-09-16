Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing sees impact from Vietnam lockdowns By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Some clothing releases at Uniqlo stores will be delayed due to COVID-19 lockdowns at partner factories in Vietnam, Uniqlo’s Japanese parent firm Fast Retailing said on Thursday.

The delays will affect four items of the company’s Uniqlo U brand which were due to be released in Japanese stores in September and October, a company spokesperson said.

Most garment factories in Vietnam are full of orders now, but they are facing a shortage of workers, particularly facilities located in lockdown areas, according to an executive at a state-run garment firm in Hanoi who asked not to be identified.

