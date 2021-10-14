Union urges locked-out Texas refinery workers to reject Exxon contract offer -statement

Article content

HOUSTON — The United Steelworkers union (USW) urged locked-out workers at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery to reject a company contract offer in a vote scheduled for Tuesday, according to a union statement seen on Thursday by Reuters.

“The union is in the process of educating its members on the details of the offer and is asking the members to stand together and vote no to this sub par offer,” the union said in a message to 650 locked-out members of USW Local 13-243 in Beaumont.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)