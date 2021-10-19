Union Pacific, unions sue each other over COVID-19 vaccine mandate By Reuters

(Reuters) – Three unions representing workers at Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:) filed lawsuits against the U.S. railroad operator’s move to make vaccines mandatory under a deadline imposed by the Biden administration for federal contractors.
In response, Union Pacific said it filed a countersuit against the unions, saying the action was necessary to prevent any disruption of its rail network.
The lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court in Northern Illinois.
