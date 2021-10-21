Union Pacific profit rises 23% on higher industrial shipments By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Union Pacific rail car is parked at a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train yard in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren



(Reuters) -Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a 23% rise in quarterly profit as the railroad operator shipped more chemicals, metals, minerals, paper and plastics to meet U.S. industrial demand.

A rise in U.S. industrial production during the first two months of the quarter and a jump in crude prices has benefited Union Pacific (NYSE:)’s industrial shipments, which made up for 34% of its third-quarter revenue.

Revenue carloads, or business volumes, were flat during the quarter at 2.04 million, as supply chain disruptions and a bridge outage in California took a toll.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s total operating revenue rose 13% to $5.57 billion.

Union Pacific’s net income rose to $1.67 billion, or $2.57 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.36 billion, or $2.01 per share, a year ago.