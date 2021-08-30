Union at BHP’s Cerro Colorado mine in Chile rejects contract deal, stoking strike risk

Article content

SANTIAGO — A union at BHP’s Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile voted to reject the company’s final contract offer, it said on Monday, paving the way for a potential strike at the small operation.

The union had last week called on its members to reject the contract offer by the company, saying that BHP was using regulatory issues as an excuse to lowball workers with an inadequate contract proposal.

The strike option received 98% of the votes cast on Monday, the union said in a statement sent to Reuters.