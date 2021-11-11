Unified approach needed to deal with COVID-19, says AirAsia Group CEO By Reuters

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Governments around the world need to look at unified approaches to managing COVID-19, the Group Chief Executive of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd Tony Fernandes said at the APEC CEO Summit.
Fernandes said leaders in the Asia-Pacific region were being “over-sensitive” with COVID-19 and needed to be braver and more standardised in dealing with the pandemic.
