UniCredit, Italy Treasury end talks over potential sale of Monte dei Paschi

LONDON/MILAN — Italy’s economy minister and UniCredit said on Sunday they had called off negotiations over the potential sale of ailing lender Monte dei Paschi (MPS) to UniCredit.

“Despite the effort from both sides, UniCredit and the Ministry of Economy and Finance announce that the negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a defined perimeter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will no longer continue,” they said in a joint statement.

The announcement comes after two sources told Reuters on Saturday UniCredit and the Treasury were preparing to stop talks over the sale of MPS, after efforts to reach an agreement over a costly recapitalisation plan had failed.