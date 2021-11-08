UniCredit CEO says July terms for MPS deal needed to reassure market By Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit set strict terms in July for a potential merger with Monte dei Paschi to reassure investors in relation to a deal that could be perceived by markets as being forced onto the bank by politics, CEO Andrea Orcel said.
Speaking at a parliamentary hearing on Monday Orcel said the markets’ reaction to the announcement had shown the approach was the right one.
Orcel said he was “sorry at a personal level” that the deal had failed, but the capital injection needed to clinch a deal on the July terms surpassed the Treasury’s expectations and none of the solutions UniCredit proposed to reduce it had worked out.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.