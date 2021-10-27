Uneven economic recovery to herald policy changes in emerging markets -JPMorgan

Article content NEW YORK — Policy changes are in the cards as emerging markets prepare to enter an electoral cycle next year, JPMorgan said in a report that found a wide variation in post-pandemic recovery among developing economies. By mid 2021, gross domestic product growth in emerging markets not including China (EMX) was 5.4% below the prior trend, more than twice the gap seen in developed economies. The report points to disparity in healthcare systems and vaccination rates to partly explain the divergence.

Article content The pandemic is expected to leave scars in medium-term growth of emerging market economies, and the impact will vary according pre-pandemic conditions, the economic importance of “high-contact” sectors, varying health and economic policy responses, and post-pandemic reforms. “We generally see the weak links continuing to deliver sub-par outcomes and anticipate that EMX GDP will still be 3.7% below the pre-pandemic path at end-2022,” said JPMorgan economists lead by Nora Szentivanyi, global EM economist. “After accounting for income differences, we project that economies that are more reliant on tourism, and those with larger service sectors, will experience more persistent losses.” Developed markets are expected to end 2022 about 0.5% above their pre-pandemic path.