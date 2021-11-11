Under-fire Telecom Italia CEO survives board showdown

Article content MILAN — Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi survived a boardroom showdown on Thursday at a meeting sought by top investor Vivendi following two profit warnings in three months at Italy’s former phone monopoly. Vivendi has called into question Gubitosi’s role and sources close to the matter had said sparks could fly on Thursday. TIM said its board had discussed the difficult market situation and the challenges facing the group, agreeing steps to prepare a new strategic plan due in February.

Discussions were tense, two people with knowledge of the matter said, adding Vivendi would continue to pressure the CEO to address the debt laden group's issues. Vivendi was not immediately available to comment. Having failed to stem a steady revenue decline in TIM's crowded domestic market, Gubitosi has outlined to the board plans to squeeze cash out of the group's assets, including its prized fixed-line grid that supplies services to millions of Italian households and businesses. His proposals, aimed at bringing in new investors into TIM's assets under a spin off plan, failed to get Vivendi's backing at a meeting last month, people close to the matter have said. The French media group wants to have a bigger say over the fate of TIM's network assets, deciding in agreement with the Italian government, according to the people.