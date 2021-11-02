Under Armour raises annual revenue forecast on steady demand By Reuters

(Reuters) – Under Armour Inc (NYSE:) raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, as people seek comfortable casuals and athletic wear with their pandemic-hit social life still irregular and offices yet to open.
The athletic apparel maker forecast 2021 revenue to increase about 25%, compared with its previous forecast in low twenties. Analysts on average expect revenue growth of 22.7%, according to Refinitiv IBES.
