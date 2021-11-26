Under $200 AirPods On Sale At Amazon – Hollywood Life

Amazon has the must-have AirPods Pro for even cheaper than what Apple is selling them for & you can shop them here for $169!

Amazon Prime Day is officially here and the Apple AirPods Pro are currently on sale for just $169.99. That’s $79 cheaper than what Apple is selling the AirPods for on its own website, and the lowest price we’ve seen for these popular earbuds all year. However, you have to act fast because this deal won’t last forever.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro here for $169.99.

Seen on all your favorite celebs, there’s a reason why AirPods are our earbuds of choice. The wireless earbuds are super lightweight and comfortable to wear, whether you’re at home, on the subway, or working out. Pair the earbuds to your phone using Bluetooth and you’ll be instantly connected to Siri. You can then ask Siri to play music, skip tracks, or change the volume.

You can take calls on your AirPods too, thanks to the built-in microphone. There’s no annoying delay and your voice comes through clean and clear. The chic white earbuds look great on everybody and Apple’s updated design ensures they stay in your ears without falling off.

Get up to five hours of listening time on a single charge; get up to 24 hours when you use the included charging case. This deal gets you the all-white AirPods, a charging case, and a charging cable. Regularly $249, the AirPods are a steal at just $169.99 right now but Amazon’s prices can go up at any time so don’t wait to add to cart.