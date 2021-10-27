UN urges G20 to ensure finance sector’s climate pledges are solid

Article content LONDON — The United Nations called on Wednesday for the world’s biggest economies to ensure net zero commitments made by financial institutions were robust, backed by science and ended financing for new fossil fuel projects. The call is the first time the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) has directly given guidance to the G20 on the issue and comes days before the start of crunch climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland https://www.reuters.com/business/cop.

Article content In a report for the G20 as it meets ahead of the talks, UNEP FI laid out 11 recommendations for policymakers as they consider how best to oversee the industry efforts to help cut greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. There are concerns some of the current pledges are too weak after a landmark report from a U.N. climate panel in August that issued a “code red for humanity,” urging faster action from countries to curtail emissions. “In the last two years we’ve just seen an incredible explosion of net-zero commitments,” Jesica Andrews, investment lead at the UN EPFI, told Reuters. “This is really the first time we’ve done a state of the art assessment and put forward really concrete recommendations on how a financial institution, specifically, sets a net-zero target that is credible.”