UN refugee chief warns ‘greater suffering’ likely in Afghanistan

Afghanistan needs urgent and sustained support from the international community to prevent a larger humanitarian crisis, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said, warning of global implications if that were to happen.

“The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains desperate,” U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement after a three-day visit to the South Asian nation.

“If public services and the economy collapse, we will see even greater suffering, instability, and displacement both within and outside the country,” he added in Wednesday’s statement.