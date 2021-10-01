Home Business Umbrella Network launches on Ethereum with cross-chain bridge to BSC By Cointelegraph

Umbrella Network launches on Ethereum with cross-chain bridge to BSC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Decentralized oracle service Umbrella Network officially launched on Friday, setting the stage for cross-chain transactions between the dominant smart contract platform and Binance Smart Chain, or BSC.

The cross-chain bridge connecting Ethereum and BSC was developed in-house at Umbrella Network, underscoring the need to transfer tokens and other crypto assets between the two networks. The cross-chain bridge also enables users to stake and farm crypto tokens on either blockchain. Umbrella said it’s planning future cross-chain integration with Polygon, Solana, and Avalanche, though no timetable was given.