Uma Thurman’s Essay About Her Abortion As A Teenager

“It has been my darkest secret until now.”
“This law is yet another discriminatory tool against those who are economically disadvantaged, and often, indeed, against their partners,” she wrote while talking about the passage of the law. “Women and children of wealthy families retain all the choices in the world, and face little risk.”
“I am grief-stricken, as well, that the law pits citizen against citizen, creating new vigilantes who will prey on these disadvantaged women, denying them the choice not to have children they are not equipped to care for, or extinguishing their hopes for the future family they might choose.”
“To all of you — to women and girls of Texas, afraid of being traumatized and hounded by predatory bounty hunters; to all women outraged by having our bodies’ rights taken by the state; and to all of you who are made vulnerable and subjected to shame because you have a uterus — I say: I see you. Have courage. You are beautiful. You remind me of my daughters.”
Read Uma Thurman’s entire op-ed here.
