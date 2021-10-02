Ultra Bullish Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits New ATH $119.92 By CoinQuora

Ultra Bullish Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits New ATH $119.92



Axie Infinity (AXS) price surges and hits new ATH $119.92.

The price spike came after AXS Airdrop to early supporters.

Another reason for the spike in price is the launch of staking.

Axie Infinity (AXS) price surges and hits new ATH. Moreover, the price spike came after the huge airdrop to early supporters and also launch of staking for AXS tokens.

More so, AXS is a blockchain-based battle game which has risen in prominence over the past one year. This is because users adopt its play-to-earn (P2E) gaming experience. According to CoinMarketCap, the AXS price is trading at $110.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,528,539,732, at the time of writing.

AXS Launches Staking

Axie Infinity (AXS) has announced the launch of

