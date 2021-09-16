UK’s Wickes lifts annual profit outlook after HY earnings beat By Reuters

(Reuters) – British home improvement retailer Wickes Group raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday, driven by strong sales volumes through its digital channels.
The retailer, which was spun out of Travis Perkins (LON:) earlier this year, said its adjusted profit before tax for the six months ended June 30 surged more than three-fold to 46.5 million pounds ($64.29 million), above its forecast of 45 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7233 pounds)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.