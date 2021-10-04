UK’s Sunak says he does not want more tax increases By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People exit Bank underground station during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he and Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not want to raise taxes again after a recent increase in social security contributions to help fund the health service and social care.

“We made the difficult decision that we did and I think the prime minister deserves enormous credit for grappling with this long running issue of social care reform, but it’s not something we did lightly, it’s not something we want to do, and ideally we wouldn’t have to do anything like that, again…..” Sunak told Times Radio.

He is due to deliver a speech to the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference later on Monday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR