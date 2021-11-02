UK’s Sunak says change to BoE reserve remuneration not under consideration By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak stops at a sweets’ stand at the Bury Market in Lancashire, Britain October 28, 2021. Lindsey Parnaby/Pool via REUTERS



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he had not given any consideration to changing the remuneration of cash reserves that banks hold at the Bank of England.

“That’s not a policy we have actively considered recently,” Sunak told the House of Lords’ Economic Affairs Committee.

“Where you have seen tiering on reserve payments is only in those cases … where there’s a negative interest rate policy in place. You haven’t seen that where there are positive policy rates. It would obviously act to reduce the transmission of monetary policy,” he added.