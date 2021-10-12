UK’s Sunak calls on G7 to work together on supply-chain difficulties

Article content

LONDON — British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday the Group of Seven rich nations should work together more closely to tackle supply-chain disruption which has hampered the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunak is meeting other finance ministers in Washington this week on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“Global cooperation is key to addressing our shared challenges as we emerge from the pandemic,” he said in a statement ahead of the meetings.