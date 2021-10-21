UK’s second ‘green’ gilt draws over $100 billion in demand

Article content LONDON — Britain received 74.1 billion pounds ($102.4 billion) of investor demand on Thursday when it issued its second ‘green’ government bond, a month after its first green gilt drew a record 100 billion pounds in orders from investors. Institutional investors’ appetite for so-called green bonds – the proceeds of which are ring-fenced for environmentally friendly projects such as offshore wind farms – has surged over the past couple of years. Britain is a relative late-comer to the market compared with other European governments, having feared investors would require a higher interest rate to compensate for a potentially less liquid type of bond.

Article content However, Britain’s first sale of a 12-year green bond last month drew record demand and Thursday’s sale creates the longest-dated sovereign green bond in issue, maturing in 2053. “The demand for our Green Gilt in the run-up to COP26 shows that investors are keen to help in the collective fight against climate change, and the important role that private finance plays in that endeavor,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said. Proceeds from the sale make up only a small part of the 253 billion pounds of debt issuance Britain plans this financial year, but help the government burnish its green credentials before the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow in two weeks. Britain sold 6 billion pounds of the new July 2053 gilt , and the 10 billion pounds of the July 2033 green gilt was the largest ever sovereign issue of a green bond.