UK’s Playtech receives takeover offer from Gopher

Playtech received a preliminary approach from Gopher on Oct. 21 seeking access to certain due diligence information, in order to explore terms on which a possible offer for all of the issued and to be issued share capital of Playtech might be made, according to the statement.

The development comes weeks after Australian gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure made a 2.1 billion pound ($2.83 billion) offer to buy Playtech.

Britain’s Playtech Plc received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments, the online gambling software developer said on Sunday.

Hong Kong-based Gopher is weighing plans for a 3 billion pound takeover of the company and is being advised by Rothschild, according to Sky News https://bit.ly/3qgPKqL which first reported the development.

The London-listed company said discussions with Gopher were at an early stage and ongoing

Gopher did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

“As such, there can be no certainty that Gopher’s approach will result in an offer for the company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made,” Playtech added.

($1 = 0.7414 pounds) (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)