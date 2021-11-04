UK’s NatWest to tighten coal sector lending in gradual phase out

Article content

LONDON — Britain’s NatWest will not lend to any new customers operating coal-fired power plants or to existing clients planning to increase their capacity, in a move to toughen its policy on climate change.

“We have committed to not lend new money to new coal projects, to phase out lending to coal in the UK by 2024, and globally by 2030,” its chief executive Alison Rose told Reuters.

The British banking group’s move comes as global leaders met at the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Scotland, where the finance sector is being pushed to accelerate action to help cap global warming.