UK’s Johnson plans virtual G7 leaders meeting on Afghanistan By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in the coming days, he told French President Emmanuel Macron during a telephone call on Monday.
Johnson’s office said the two leaders also agreed that Britain and France should work together at the United Nations Security Council, including on a possible joint-resolution.
