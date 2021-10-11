UK’s Ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond to advise crypto firm Copper By Cointelegraph

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the United Kingdom, Lord Philip Hammond, has joined cryptocurrency custodial group as a senior advisor with the ambition of “promoting the UK as a global leader in digital asset technology.”
The London start-up firm, which provides custodial and infrastructure services in the digital asset sector, reportedly facilitates over $50 billion in transaction value per month for in excess of 400 institutional clients.
