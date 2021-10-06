Ukrainian president returns virtual asset bill to parliament for revision By Cointelegraph

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, has delayed the signing of the bill that would establish the nation’s regulatory framework around digital assets. The draft law, entitled “On virtual assets,” secured parliamentary approval on Sept. 8. However, according to an Oct. 5 statement issued by the presidential office, Zelensky remitted the legislation back to the parliament alongside a number of proposed improvements.
As per the statement, the president’s major objection to the legislation in its current shape is the costliness of establishing a new regulatory body for digital asset oversight:
