Ukrainian ministry considering digital currency pilot for staff salaries By Cointelegraph

Ukrainian ministry considering digital currency pilot for staff salaries

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Mikhail Fedorov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and the head of the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, has revealed a possible early use case for the nation’s planned central bank digital currency (CBDC).

In a recent interview published by Ukrainian media outlet TSN, the minister revealed considerations within the ministry to test out the CBDC by using the electronic currency in staff salary payments: