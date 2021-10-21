Ukraine Seen Holding Rates But IMF Sows Doubt: Decision Guide

Article content (Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Ukraine is expected to keep a promise to leave borrowing costs untouched, though remarks this week by the International Monetary Fund have some wondering whether a fifth interest-rate increase of 2021 could yet materialize. The issue at hand is inflation, which at 11% is among Europe’s quickest. While acknowledging the risks posed by surging energy prices, the central bank says consumer-price growth is probably peaking.

Article content But the IMF sowed a seed of doubt on Monday by saying a pact to unfreeze Ukraine’s $5 billion aid program includes “focusing monetary policy on returning inflation to its target.” That goal stands at 5%. All nine economists polled by Bloomberg, mostly before the Washington-based lender’s statement, predict the central bank will leave its benchmark at 8.5% on Thursday. “Inflation slightly below forecast and a sluggish economic recovery are likely to see the key rate staying where it is,” said Mykhaylo Demkiv, an analyst at investment firm ICU in Kyiv. “But the wording of the IMF’s statement may be an argument for a stronger response to high inflation.” Ukraine’s decision comes as soaring prices trigger tighter monetary policy across the region. Following other parts of the European Union’s eastern wing, Poland and Romania recently began raising rates. Russia is set for its sixth hike of the year on Friday.