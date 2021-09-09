Ukraine raises main interest rate to 8.5% as inflation persists

Article content

KYIV — The Ukrainian central bank raised its main interest to 8.5% from 8.0% on Thursday, the fourth rate hike this year, to tackle persistently high inflation.

“Tighter monetary policy will help rein in inflation expectations and bring back a steady disinflation trend toward the 5% target, which is projected to be met in 2022,” the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a statement.

The hike is in line with market expectations. A Reuters poll of analysts this week predicted a rate rise. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Matthias Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle)