Ukraine passes legislation to recognize and regulate crypto By Cointelegraph

The Ukrainian Parliament has adopted legislation regulating foriegn and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges operating from within the country.

On Sept. 8, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted the draft law “On Virtual Assets,” legally recognizing cryptocurrency in the country for the first time. The legislation is based on the existing standards developed by the intergovernmental policy-making organization, Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF).