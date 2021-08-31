Ukraine harvests 32.52 mln T wheat from 99.4% of the area – ministry

Article content

KYIV — Ukrainian farms have almost completed the 2021 wheat harvest, threshing 32.52 million tonnes from 99.4% of the sowing area, with a yield of 4.62 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry said the 2021 wheat harvest could total 32 million tonnes in clean weight and this would allow the export of 23.8 million tonnes of the commodity in the 2021/22 July-June season.

The ministry said a total of 44.4 million tonnes of grain had been harvested as of Aug. 26 from 63.3% of the sowing area and the yield averaged 4.4 tonnes per hectare.

The volume also included 10 million tonnes of barley harvested from 99.5% of the area.

The ministry said farmers had completed the 2021 rapeseed harvest, with output at 2.79 million tonnes, and they had started sunflower seed threshing.

Ukraine harvested 65 million tonnes of grain, including 24.9 million tonnes of wheat and 7.6 million tonnes of barley, in 2020. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Potter)