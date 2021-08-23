UK watchdog probes S&P Global’s $44 billion deal with IHS Markit By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator said on Monday it has started its investigation into whether business information provider S&P Global (NYSE:)’s $44 billion purchase of London-based peer IHS Markit Ltd would hurt competition.
S&P Global last year agreed to buy IHS Markit, creating a new data powerhouse serving Wall Street and the corporate world.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it has set a deadline of Oct. 19 for its phase 1 decision. The regulator had invited comments from interested parties in June.
