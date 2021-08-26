Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

LONDON — Britain has issued a notice to airlines to avoid flying below 25,000 feet (7,620 meters) over Afghanistan after an attack near Kabul airport on Thursday.

“Following the shocking scenes in Afghanistan today, I have issued a NOTAM (Notice to Aviation) further advising airlines to avoid Afghan airspace under 25,000ft,” said Grant Shapps, the transport minister. “We will continue to keep this under review.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alex Richardson)