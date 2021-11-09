UK Treasury and central bank will consult on CBDC, potentially launching by 2030 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Bank of England and the United Kingdom finance ministry are planning to launch a consultation on the possible rollout of a central bank digital currency starting in 2022.

In a Tuesday statement, the Bank of England said the digital pound consultation with HM Treasury would consider design features, benefits and implications for users and business, as well as other relevant issues. The results of the 2022 consultation will determine whether U.K. authorities intend to move forward with a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.