UK transport group National Express in takeover talks to buy rival Stagecoach

LONDON — British transport company National Express is in talks to acquire rival operator Stagecoach Group in an all-share deal, which would result in cost savings and provide new growth opportunities for the companies.

National Express has bus and coach operations in Spain and the Britain, runs school buses in the United States, and has a German rail contract, while Stagecoach is solely focused on Britain, where it is the biggest bus and coach operator.

Under the terms of the potential takeover, Stagecoach shareholders would receive 0.36 new National Express shares for each Stagecoach share, giving them a 25% stake in the merged group.