UK to probe U.S. private equity purchase of defense firm Ultra

Article content LONDON — Britain said it will investigate possible national security risks from the planned 2.6 billion-pound ($3.6 billion) acquisition of defense firm Ultra Electronics by rival Cobham, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm Advent. Customers of Ultra, which sells torpedo and radar systems and a range of defense communication equipment, include the British and U.S. governments. Cobham set out commitments to address concerns over potential national security implications of its takeover of Ultra when it announced an agreement for the acquisition on Monday.