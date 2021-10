Article content

The UK government will announce plans to

fund a new nuclear power plant before the 2024 election as a

part of its Net Zero strategy, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/10/17/exclusive-government-fund-new-nuclear-power-station-part-net

late Sunday.

