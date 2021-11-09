UK shoppers shrug off inflation worries to pick up their spending

Article content

LONDON — British shoppers picked up the pace of their spending in October despite concerns about rising inflation, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said retail spending rose by 1.3% compared with October 2020, recovering some momentum after growth slowed to just 0.6% in September when a lot of spending shifted away from shops to panic-buying of fuel caused by a shortage of tanker drivers.

“The much-reported squeeze on household spending has yet to materialize as consumers seem happy to carry on shopping,” said Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, which produces the data with the BRC.